The Turkish Ambassador to Malta, HE Erdeniz Sen, hosted a successful networking event at his official residence for the Maltese Turkish Business Society. Among the guests were prominent entrepreneurs from both Malta and Turkiye. Attendees included Ian Borg, Malta’s Foreign Minister and Aaron Farrugia, the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects.

Turkish Ambassador to Malta, HE Erdeniz Sen held the event at his residence.

The event served to consolidate the already thriving political, economic and business relations between the two counties. It also proved that such initiatives are the ideal platform for the exchange of ideas and the exploration of opportunities for further collaboration.

Ian Borg, Malta's Minister for Foreign European Affairs and Trade gives a speech.

In his speech, Minister Borg noted: “The 3,200-or-so Turkish citizens living in Malta have enriched our society, and it is important that we continue to foster shared understanding, respect, and empathy among individuals from different backgrounds, while contributing to a more peaceful and connected world. Commercially, Malta and Türkiye have seen remarkable growth in trade and investment in recent years. Bilateral exchanges have returned to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding €800 million in the last three years, and reaching €314 million in 2022 alone.”

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia gives a speech highlighting the standouts of Turkey's infrastructural and transport systems.

Minister Farrugia added: “During my ministerial visits to Turkiye I was impressed by your infrastructural and transport systems, particularly the land one. With my Turkish counterpart I discussed opportunities in the maritime and aviation sectors and we signed MoUs which will be discussed in our parliament in the coming months.”

Kor Kurt Akın, Co-founder and Director of ESC Group delivers a speech at the event.

Kor Kurt Akin, a Director of ESC Group and a leading Turkish entrepreneur said: “Last year I got involved in the Maltese Turkish Business Network and looking back it’s clear that it was the right move. The two countries have room to enhance the cooperation not only in Malta and Turkiye but also in third countries. Future prospects are very promising and this calls for growing the scope of this forum.”

Dr Ezgi Harmanci gives a speech in relation to observing the Maltese-Turkish business community.

Dr Ezgi Harmanci, the Director of Harmanci & Partners who has been living in Malta for over a decade, encouraged entrepreneurs in both countries to look at the Maltese Turkish Business Community as the best conduit for bringing business ideas to fruition in both countries.

Bringing the event to a close, HE Erdeniz Sen said that it was a pleasure for him to host this initiative which fostered even closer relationships and partnerships between Malta and Turkiye on various levels.

The guests enjoyed a delicious Turkish cuisine dinner sponsored by the ESC Group.