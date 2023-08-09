Maltese citizens seeking to renew their passports in the UK are facing lengthy waits for appointments at the Malta High Commission in London.

Applicants are being told that there are no appointments available until November, including for urgent requests.

“The service is shockingly bad,” said one disgruntled applicant, who asked not to be named.

“To renew a passport, you have to send an email. No other form of communication is accepted. All emails are met with an automated response saying that, due to peak season, all responses are delayed,” the person said.

The peak season extends for five months from April to August, according to the High Commission’s website.

“I went to see if I could speak to anyone and enquire about whether an urgent procedure is available,” the applicant continued.

“You do not get past security, who gives the stock response that the consul is very busy and in a meeting. So, you are basically left hanging."

According to email correspondence seen by Times of Malta, those contacting the High Commission in London are being told that people should avoid contacting them by phone and should reach out by email instead.

Calls following up on unanswered emails should also be avoided, the commission warns, advising applicants that, should they not receive a reply, they should send another email.

Average wait time for replies is seven days: commission

According to the commission, the average wait time for replies by email is seven days.

Responding to questions, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said there had been a “notable upsurge” in demand, leading to delays over the upcoming months.

“The Passport Unit within the High Commission comprises two members of staff and bears the primary responsibility of processing a very high number of passport applications annually,” he said.

Reiterating that requests for passport renewals should be made via email, the spokesperson also said that an automated telephone system had been implemented “to streamline communication and enhance efficiency”.

The commission was committed to diligently addressing matters of urgency within the stipulated timeframes, he said.