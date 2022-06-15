The Maltese and Ukrainian parliaments will be setting up a "friendship group" to formalise and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking during a visit to Malta, first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko called on Malta's speaker Anġlu Farrugia to set up the group, saying the two parliaments would benefit from the collaboration and it would strengthen the relationship between the two.

Farrugia said this has already been agreed but because of Malta's election, things had to be put on hold.

"I will handle immediately so that the friendship group is composed as soon as possible," Farrugia said.

Whatever needs to be discussed will be put to the group so that it can be implemented soon, Farrugia said.

On aide to the war-torn country, Kornienko thanked his Maltese counterpart for the assistance provided so far.

"We are very grateful and want to express gratitude from the entire nation. Despite the different parties you have in parliament, you are all united as one for Ukraine.

"The support is very important and what we need at the moment," Kornienko said.

Farrugia said Malta has already welcomed some 1,000 Ukrainians since Russia invaded the country in February while more than 1.4 million doses of medicine have been shipped to the country.

He also pledged to assist Ukraine during its accession process, saying Malta would provide all the help needed for the country to join the EU.

Kornienko invited Farrugia to visit Ukraine, an invitation he accepted.

Journalists were only allowed to sit in for the first part of the meeting.