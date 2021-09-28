Maltese students have been turning to UK universities mostly to pursue their studies in medicine, engineering, and management as well as to study accounting and health and safety, according to British Council director Ingrid Eomois.

She was speaking ahead of an online education fair promoting studying in the UK – Study UK: The Essentials, due to be held from October 4-8.

During this forthcoming online education fair open to all undergraduate and postgraduate students, participants will be able to engage with 51 universities from across the United Kingdom – including five of the UK’s top 10 and two in the world’s top 20 universities.

Many of the universities taking part will also be sharing their latest scholarships open to European students.

“From British Council research, we now know that students from EU countries value studying in the UK but find planning their UK studies sometimes challenging due to lack of information. We also know that UK universities have been cited amongst the best sources for students who need to make an informed decision about furthering their studies abroad. This online education fair will therefore give interested students the opportunity to engage directly with these universities,” added Eomois.

Andrew Critien, a graduate from Anglia Ruskin University said the decision to study at the UK university was a life-changing one.

“If I could give one crucial piece of advice to any aspiring student, I would tell them to think long and hard about career goals, life ambitions and desired lifestyle. There is an abundance of great educational programmes available so do your research, speak to the right people and you will definitely find the perfect fit for your particular goals,” he said.

The British Council will also host a second online education fair - Study UK: Meet the Universities early next year between February 14-25.

Until then, students will still be able to access the platform to browse information about universities and their respective scholarships.

With a presence in 110 countries and territories, the British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural and educational relations, creating international opportunities for people of the UK and from other countries to come together and build trust through cultural engagement.

Register for the British Council’s online education fair here.