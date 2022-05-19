A Maltese woman who travelled to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees has recounted stories of broken lives and the tireless work of brave volunteers, as she appealed for funds for a foundation that supports a temporary home for displaced mothers and children.

Money is what is needed right now to keep providing shelter for Ukrainians and support those who remained in the war-torn country, where food and medical supplies are running low, said Pia Vassallo.

“With €10, a family can be fed; €20 would pay for their transport; €100 evacuates a family from Lviv; €500 provides medicines and other essentials for a small community in Ukraine; and €1,500 pays for a bus shuttle to evacuate over 50 people,” she said.

Vassallo spent her time in Lublin driving hundreds of kilometres to load and unload supplies and transport refugees to their next destination “on the journey they never thought they would have to take”.

Displaced persons she encountered and supported during the “demanding yet fulfilling” experience were put up in a shelter of the Zmieniamy Życie Foundation, Liliowa 5.

Until some time ago, it was just your standard home address in Lublin, but since the Russian invasion, it has housed some 2,000 refugees before finding them more permanent accommodation.

Liliowa 5 was the home of a selfless Polish couple, who moved into a hostel and turned it into a shelter for displaced Ukrainians, Vassallo recounted.

Children at the temporary shelter in Poland.

Small footnotes in a long journey

Along the way, Vassallo met Igor, who has been battling skin cancer for the last five years, and, together with his wife, had to leave Kyiv.

She was asked to drive him from Lubartow to a meeting point close to the Slovakian border, from where, thanks to the hard work of many, he travelled to a hospital in Salzburg to continue his treatment.

“While we were saying our goodbyes to Igor, Russian bombs were falling on Lviv, just 100km away,” Vassallo recounted.

She also picked up two best friends and their five children, who left for Poland when their village was destroyed, leaving their husbands behind to fight.

But just as they had started to feel safe again and the kids had started school, they were asked to leave their accommodation.

They’ve seen things no one should experience in their lifetime

They reached out to the Zmieniamy Życie Foundation and Vassallo headed off on a five-hour round trip to collect them and transfer them to the Liliowa 5 home.

“This is just one stop – one small footnote – in their long journey,” she said.

“They are war victims; they’ve seen things no one should experience in their lifetime; they have no money; they cannot speak Polish… They have had to leave everything behind and flee destruction and death and yet still want to say thank you for the very little you are doing.”

Among her heart-breaking encounters was a 14-year-old boy travelling with his mother and Labrador pup.

He explained how they had to flee their home in Kherkov and were waiting to leave the temporary shelter for Estonia. His English was broken but his sorrowful, expressive eyes spoke volumes and have remained impressed in her memory.

“This senseless war has destroyed their homes and broken up their communities and families. But it has not broken their spirit.

“I have seen confusion and fear in their eyes, but I have also seen determination. The Ukrainians are truly beautiful, resilient people,” Vassallo said, insisting “it is our moral obligation to help them”.

Volunteers loading a van to take to Ukraine.

Dropping everything to help strangers

The foundation volunteers, whom Vassallo joined, are organising transport for Ukrainian refugees and places to stay abroad even though most want to remain in neighbouring Poland in the hope of returning to Ukraine soon to rebuild their country and lives.

Until a short while ago, these volunteers were normal people living their own lives too.

Now, they have dropped everything to help strangers, she said, touched by the fact that she has experienced “so much love and generosity amidst so much needless destruction and despair”.

Tireless Toni, a young landscape gardener, from Rye, the UK, was there because he is an orphan and wanted to bring comfort to Ukrainian kids fleeing for their lives.

“He has been on the border every day, doing 14-hour shifts, with no intention to go back home.”

Most of the founders of the Zmieniamy Życie Foundation are Polish living in Malta, or who have ties with the island.

They have left everything behind to go to Lublin and were willing to risk their own safety to drive into Ukraine with provisions, including body bags.

“They are not crazy adrenalin junkies, but aware of the dangers and worried,” Vassallo said.

Back from Poland, she said she felt lucky and grateful, but also helpless as she goes about her daily life.

“People keep asking me how it was. I am not sure how to answer…

“It was real,” she said about the emotional experience. “The Ukrainians are fighting not just for their lives; they are fighting for their country, their freedom. They are also fighting for our way of life.

“I have nothing but respect for their bravery and integrity.”

Donations to the foundation can be made here.