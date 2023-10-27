Maltese waterpolo is coming from a very encouraging week in the LEN Challenger Cup as the men’s national team selection, which competed under the name of Valletta, reached the quarter-finals of the continental competition while Sirens ASC women bagged two wins in the tournament played in Bourgas, Bulgaria.

Times of Malta sports editor Valhmor Camilleri sat down with men’s national coach Milan Cirovic and Aurelien Cousin, the Sirens ASC head coach and the women’s national team coach in the first edition of SportsDesk Focus to analyse the performances of both selections.

Cirovic hailed the progress made by his young selection which saw them bag victories against very strong opposition in the form of Turkish giants Enka who had on their books Olympic gold medallist Paulo Obradovic, of Croatia.

