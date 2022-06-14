Tenishia Thornton continued to rewrite history in Maltese weightlifting when the young sensation bagged an astonishing three gold medals at the World Youth Championships held in Mexico on Monday night.

Competing in the women’s 55kg class, the young lifter topped the standings in clean & jerk, snatch and overall to return home with three gold medals around her neck and the title of world youth champion… an unprecedented result in the history of Maltese weightlifting.

In the snatch class, it was Mexico’s Maria Hernandez who was the leading favourite for the gold medal and she successfully lifted 75kg on her first lift.

Thornton failed in her first attempt on 76kg but quickly made amends when she managed the lift on her second attempt.

Noura Essam Mohamed from Egypt also managed the 76kg as the battle for honours here was between these three lifters.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta