The Maltese Olympic Committee announced the first members of its contingent to the Commonwealth Games which will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.

The first athletes to be announced are weightlifters Yazmin Zammit Stevens, Tenishia Thornton, Roberta Tabone and Elisa Scicluna.

Birmingham will be Zammit Stevens’ second Commonwealth participation but for the rest of the lifters, this will be their debut at these high-level Games.

Zammit Stevens and Thornton managed to qualify for the Games and will be competing in the 64kg and 59kg female categories respectively.

At 16 years of age, Thornton will be one of the youngest athletes on the contingent.

