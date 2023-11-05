The Malta Weightlifting Federation will be represented by three weightlifters at the IWF World Junior Championships in Mexico.

The Maltese contingent will be formed by Tenishia Thornton, Rylee Borg, and Kim Camilleri Lagana and will embark on the trip to Mexico on Monday.

A team of three talented Maltese weightlifters is gearing up to compete in the IWF World Junior Championships in Mexico.

Before competing in these championships, the three Maltese weightlifters will participate in a week-long training camp at the high-performance centre in Mexico City alongside other international athletes.

The championships are scheduled to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico.

