Maltese weightlifters produced an impressive performance at the European Small Nations Championship that was held in Dudelange, Luxembourg.

Tenishia Thornton was the stand-out performer for Malta, securing victories in both the junior and the senior categories with an impressive tally of 258 points.

Thorntnon executed a flawless six out of six lifts, concluding with an 86kg snatch and a 107kg Clean & Jerk.

The Maltese lifter’s total of 193kg set a new national record.

In the seniors category, Thornton finished ahead of a lifter from Luxembourg and Iceland.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.