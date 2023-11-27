Maltese weightlifters produced an impressive performance at the European Small Nations Championship that was held in Dudelange, Luxembourg.

Tenishia Thornton was the stand-out performer for Malta, securing victories in both the junior and the senior categories with an impressive tally of 258 points.

Thorntnon executed a flawless six out of six lifts, concluding with an 86kg snatch and a 107kg Clean & Jerk.

The Maltese lifter’s total of 193kg set a new national record.

In the seniors category, Thornton finished ahead of a lifter from Luxembourg and Iceland.

