Over the past weekend, the Malta Weightlifting Association competed in the European Small Nations Championship and the Cyprus Junior International Open.

The best results for Malta came from Tenishia Thornton, who was crowned as the best female athlete of the European Small Nations.

Thornton was followed by the athlete from Iceland and in third place came Roberta Tabone, also representing Malta.

Thornton also won the International Open, and was followed by athletes representing Iceland and Germany.

In the women’s doubles, Thornton and Tabone have once again claimed the top spot for Malta, with Iceland and Cyprus placing in second and third place respectively.

