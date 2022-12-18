Three in 10 Maltese are considering emigrating for work, an EU-wide survey has shown, with Maltese respondents among the nationalities most willing to move abroad for employment. Just over four in 10 of those who would work abroad cited the desire to earn more money as their main reason.

The number of Maltese thinking of emigrating has increased by 10 per cent when compared to 2009, the biggest jump in the EU alongside Luxembourg.

The December Eurobarometer survey, ‘Intra-EU Labour Mobility after the Pandemic’, focuses on intentions to emigrate among EU citizens. Data for the 2022 study was gathered last spring.

The Maltese are the third most likely to consider emigration for employment alongside the Swedes and Latvians, each at 30 per cent. The Finns top the chart at 39 per cent, with Slovaks second at 33 per cent.

Half of the Maltese willing to emigrate would look for a permanent job as opposed to seasonal work, temporary assignments, traineeships, starting a business or volunteering. Half would spend less than five years abroad before returning home, while a quarter of those thinking of working abroad would spend less than a year.

Despite Brexit, the United Kingdom is where the relative majority of Maltese envision themselves – 42 per cent listed the UK as their preferred emigration destination. Neighbouring Italy came in second, cited by a quarter of those considering working abroad. Just over a third cited knowledge of the language when asked why they would move to the country of their choice, the second highest for this reason in the EU.

Still, “to earn more money” was the main motivator for would-be Maltese emigrants, cited by 42 per cent of them. Among the top five whose populations were most willing to emigrate, Slovakia and Latvia also listed earning more money as their main motivator. Liking a host country’s culture or mentality was the most popular reason among Swedes and Finns.

Two-thirds of Maltese planning to emigrate one day said that the COVID-19 pandemic did not influence their plans. In recent months the Nationalist Party, citing similar local surveys, said that young people wanted to leave Malta because of nepotism and a generally low quality of life.

Two EY surveys published last month and another one last year show that most young people would rather live abroad. The 2022 survey said that 72 per cent of Gen Zs, aged 16-25, and 77 per cent of millennials, aged between 26 and 39 would rather live and work overseas.