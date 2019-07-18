Pauline Azzopardi has been elected Fellow of the UK’s Chartered Insurance Institute (FCII). Fellowship is the highest and most prestigious level of professional achievement in insurance and is awarded in recognition of knowledge, experience and professionalism.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, presented Ms Azzopardi with the Fellowship certificate recently in London and congratulated her for achieving this premier insurance designation and joining an exclusive list of professionals. Ms Fisher stated that attaining the esteemed Fellowship status demonstrates a high level of commitment to the insurance profession for which Ms Azzopardi deserves to be commended.

Ms Azzopardi has enjoyed a long and successful career in the financial services. She started her career in London when she joined the Post Office and British Telecoms Pension Fund Management Company as compliance officer and later became a financial advisor with companies of the Lloyds Banking Group and Zurich Financial Services.

Returning to Malta, she worked for Middle Sea Insurance as head of Life Sales where she helped launch the first unit linked products. She was later head of Sales and Marketing for Mid-Med Bank. When Mid-Med Bank was acquired by HSBC, she became senior marketing manager for Wealth Management and president of the HSBC Banking on Women Foundation which promotes the professional advancement of women at the bank.

Pauline Azzopardi (left) receiving her Fellowship scroll from Chartered Insurance Institute CEO Sian Fisher at the institute’s offices in London.

She was also the founding chief officer of the Munich Re investment subsidiary based in Malta where she was the investment manager and deputy COO. She is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

Ms Azzopardi served as vice president of the National Council of Women for six years. She has been an active volunteer in protecting consumer rights for the past seven years and is currently president of the Association for Consumer Rights and a Malta representative on the European Consumer Consultative Group.

Ms Azzopardi holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree from the University of Malta and various financial planning qualifications. She had placed first worldwide in a life insurance company administration exam of the Chartered Insurance Institute. Ms Azzopardi based her Fellowship project on setting up an investment company.