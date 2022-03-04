Maltese women have a more negative outlook of the pandemic than their EU counterparts and the two-year ordeal seems to have stressed them out more than it did other female Europeans.

According to EU data released ahead of International Women’s Day next week, 58% of Maltese women believe that the pandemic had a negative impact on their work-life balance compared to 44% of Europeans. Only women in two other Mediterranean countries - Cyprus (68%)and Greece (59%) - expressed higher concern.

Additionally, 42% of Maltese women told the Eurobarometer interviewers that the pandemic had a negative impact on their income. This compared to an EU average of 38%.

And nearly two out of every five (38%) Maltese participants - compared to 29% of European women – said the pandemic forced them to make some changes about their careers, such as swapping jobs.

Nearly 540 women in Malta participated in the Eurobarometer survey carried out between January 25 and last Wednesday.

Across the EU, an overwhelming 77% of the 26,741 respondents think the pandemic led to an increase in physical and emotional violence against women, ranging from 93% in Greece to 47% in Hungary.

In Malta, 80% of women believe so.

The results also show that nearly one out of every two Maltese participants (46%) felt worried, anxious or stressed out during the pandemic, compared to 37% of female Europeans.

A good number of respondents were also missing relatives and friends or worried about their future. However, these feelings were similarly expressed by all EU respondents.

EP priorities

When asked about gender-related issues, Maltese women flagged work-life balance and the pay gap as a priority.

The survey asked participants to select up to three gender-related issues that they would like MEPs to tackle as a priority.

Nearly half (49%) of the Maltese women, compared to less than a third (31%) of Europeans want their representatives at the European parliament to prioritise the heightened work-life balance difficulties faced by women.

Meanwhile, 48% of the Maltese, compared to the European average of 41%, want MEPs to address the pay gap between men and women and its impact on career development.

Reacting to the findings, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said women have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

"They have been hit mentally and financially. This must stop. The European Parliament is acting to change this," she added.

Mental health

As expected, given that Malta is physically cut off from the rest of the bloc, a large number of respondents - 44% - flagged travel restrictions as having negatively impacted their mental health during the pandemic. This compares to the EU average of 33%.

Malta scored below the European average for lockdown and curfew measures and limitations on the number of people they could visit.

According to the survey, Maltese women experiencing mental health issues are more likely than other Europeans to seek recreational and sports activities.

