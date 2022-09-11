Mark Gatt bid farewell to his spell as coach of the Malta women’s national team in style.

Two goals in the first half against Montenegro propelled the team to their second away victory in the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

For the second qualifying campaign in a row, Gatt and his team kept breaking records after scoring seven points in this group – Malta’s best tally in the new format of this competition.

This follows up the successful Women’s Euro 2022 qualifiers when Malta had registered a record 10 points.

The benchmark is now set high and whoever fills Gatt’s shoes will have the task of taking this senior national team onto the next level.

A lot of records have been broken throughout these seven years with the cherry on the cake being the SportMalta Team of the Year Award in 2021.

