After the recent top performances by Malta’s elite athletes at events such as GSSE 2023 and the European Team Championships, the Maltese youngsters were not to be undone and came back from the FISEC Games in Dunkerque with a splendid collection of medals and remarkable performances.

The 16 young athletes representing the country achieved significant results, a testament that the recent improvement experienced in Maltese athletics is being reflected at youth level.

Malta won two gold medals at the international championship for boys and girls aged 15 to 17.

The two Maltese athletes to reach the highest place on the podium were Mark Azzopardi in the 100m (11.27s) and Isaac Bonnici on the 800m distance.

