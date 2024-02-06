Malta’s two young participants at the Balkan Under 20 Indoor Athletics Championships did the country proud with a highly encouraging performance in the 800m race in Belgrade establishing new national records in the process.

Isaac Bonnici (Rush AC) clocked 1:56.89 in the two-lap sprint, establishing an Under 20 and Under 23 national record in the process.

On the other hand, Michael DeBattista (Pembroke Athleta) managed to also conclude his race below two minutes in 1:59.46, setting an Under 18 National record in the process.

The two athletes completed the race in sixth and tenth place respectively, running against highly-quoted competitors primarily from the Balkan and Eastern European region.

