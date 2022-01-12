Alexandra Gatt captained her Barking Abbey side to an important victory in their U-21’s women’s league.

In fact, Gatt played in Barking Abbey’s 2-0 victory over Bromley Women’s Academy on Wednesday.

Barking Abbey are currently top of their championship with 26 points after 10 games, leading second AFC Sudbury by seven points.

Last week, Gatt played as Barking Abbey suffered a 2-1 defeat against AFC Sudbury in their ECFA Cup commitment.