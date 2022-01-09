Maltese youth player Alexandra Gatt and her Barking Abbey College side returned in action after the Christmas recess with an ESFA cup commitment against AFC Sudbury U-21’s.
Gatt, who is part of the Malta U-19’s national team, was deployed from the start as she played the full 90 minutes. While she started the opening 45 minutes as a left winger, she was switched to the right back position after the change of ends.
Sudbury went on to beat Gatt’s team 2-1 eventually.
