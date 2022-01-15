Maltese youth Alexandra Gatt will start a new chapter in her football career after putting pen to paper on a deal with London Seaward FC, until the end of the season.
London Seaward are fourth-tier club who plays in the FA Women’s National League – Division One (South East region) and are currently producing a good season as they sit fourth on 19 points in the 13-team league which includes the likes of leaders Hashtag United, AFC Wimbledon, Norwich City and Stevenage.
