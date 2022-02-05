Maltese youth player Emma Ciantar Piccinino is set to join Middlesbrough women’s team in the FA Women’s National League (third-tier), the Times of Malta can confirm.

Sources close to the player confirmed with this portal that the transfer documents should be approved on Sunday before the 18-year-old joins the Reserves’ team for their league game against Chorley FC.

In fact, the Malta U-19’s international will join the Reserves’ team with whom she will be getting most of her game time while joining the first team for their training sessions.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.