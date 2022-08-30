Maltese youth Maya Lucia will embark on a new adventure in Italy as she is set to sign a one-year contract with Genoa Femminile.

Lucia, together with her representatives M. Global S. – Sport Agency, were exploring the best option where to pursue the 2022/2023 season and Genoa was deemed a perfect fit for the Raiders Lija player.

She travelled to Genoa on Sunday before finalising the negotiations on Tuesday and put pen to paper on the contract before starting her spell at the club.

