Maltese youngster Kailey Willis maintained her positive form to score a brace for Hellas Verona U-19’s women’s team in their comfortable 9-1 win against Sassari Torres in the Italian U-19’s championship.

The former Birkirkara forward scored her team’s first two goals of the game which propelled them to the victory and pick up the three points.

More impressively is Willis’ scoring form which has now seen her net 14 goals in 15 league games in the 2021/2022 season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.