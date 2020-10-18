Between last Thursday and today, several local beneficiaries of Erasmusplus and other European programmes, ranging from schools to higher education institutions to youth organisations, joined others online to share their mobility experiences and the outcomes of their projects to encourage others to follow the same path.

This was the fourth consecutive year that Malta took part in the #ErasmusDays celebrations, an annual showcase of the impact these EU programmes have on people, organisations and the education and youth sectors around the globe. This year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, over 3,000 events using various technologies and social media platforms were used for hundreds of beneficiaries around the world to spread the word and reaching out to a substantial audience in 67 countries.

In Malta, several organisations, including the Malta Council of Science and Technology (MCST), the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) and Żgħażagħ Azzjoni Kattolika (ŻAK) shared testimonials on their website and social media platforms. The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), and Advenio eAcademy held a webinar, or online seminar.

Other local beneficiaries used other media and their creativity to spread the message.

The University of Malta launch­ed an Instagram photo competition that enabled its students to share visual memories of their Erasmus experiences.

JEF Malta and Dyslexic Teens Dialogue showcased videos, while St Joan Antide College streamed online a morning assembly involving 340 students.

The EuroApprentices, a group of young people reading courses at MCAST or ITS, also joined the celebrations by sharing their Erasmus experiences through self-made videos posted on the Facebook page of Malta’s European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA).

The 2020 edition of #ErasmusDays ends today but the benefits reaped from the Erasmusplus programme live on.

Anyone interested in learning more about this European funding programme may e-mail EUPA on eupa@gov.mt or call 2558 6132.

