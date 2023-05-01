On Sunday, April 30, at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Ignazio Cannavo, racing with a Maltese Racing Licence in his Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, managed to win the GT Super Cup class at the end of an exciting race.

Angelo Ambrosio in a Lamborghini Huracan ST Evo, got the second fastest time of the day while Gerardo Marino, on a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, finished third.

Andrea Scorrano, the Time Attack Italy championship organiser, said: “The halfway point of the championship brought us an exciting race on one of the most beautiful circuits in Europe.

“We were keen to return to Austria after last year’s event, and I must say that the feedback from all the riders was very positive.

