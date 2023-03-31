iSpot, Poland’s largest Apple retailer owned by Maltese company 1923 Investments plc, has finalised the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Cortland, another prominent Polish Apple premium reseller with a chain of 16 stores nationwide and a staff complement of 180.

The combined business is expected to generate revenues in excess of €250 million in 2023. It will boast a network of 47 Apple premium resellers and service points in some of the best locations in major Polish cities with a team of 600 people.

iSpot currently operates 31 Apple premium resellers across Poland, offering Apple integration solutions, technical assistance and training to corporate and retail clients, local authorities, schools and universities.

Cortland stores will be rebranded iSpot within 12 months.

Later this year, the business will open Apple Premium Partner stores, a new retail initiative launched by Apple to develop large stores in partnership with franchisees.

The acquisition of Cortland aligns with 1923 Investments’ strategy to achieve growth by acquisition which allows the company to extend its portfolio, grow in sectors in which it can optimise occupancy, and scale market presence successfully and sustainably.

“Both iSpot and Cortland are enjoying strong sales growth, and this is an exciting opportunity to maximise our commercial potential,” 1923 Investments chief executive officer Keith Busuttil said.

“Together, iSpot and Cortland will bring to market an unmatched portfolio of Apple and third party products, backed by an extensive inventory and marketing support. The scale and the scope of the new business will bring about opportunities for further growth, particularly in the education sector and in B2B. The company will also become Poland’s number one authorised service provider,” he saidi.