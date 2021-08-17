A new survey has confirmed the Maltese are among the oldest in the EU to leave the parental home, and they do it well into adulthood.

In 2020, the average Maltese person flew the nest at 30.2, the third oldest among member states and roughly four years above the EU average, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

Croatian youth stayed at home the longest, on average till 32, followed by Slovakia, at 30.9. Italy and Malta placed joint third at 30.2.

On the other hand, in Sweden, Luxembourg and Denmark, children leave the family home at 17.5, 19.8 and 21.2 respectively, the youngest in Europe.

Maltese men also lag slightly behind women in this respect, with the average male reaching 31 before gaining independence from his parents, while the mean age of women moving out is 29.

The average age of home-leavers in Malta has remained almost static since 2012 when it stood at 30, dropping by a year in 2014, and rising to 31 in 2017.

What keeps Maltese youths from moving out?

According to economist Marie Brigulgio, affordability is the main issue keeping youngsters at home.

However, this may start to change soon as the rental market evolves further with a wider range of affordable options.

Apart fromlack of affordability, priorities had changed

“Preferences to live independently or to cohabit may well be on the increase but these are likely to be blunted by affordability issues as young people spend longer in education, postponing the earning of income and facing higher property prices relative to income,” she explained.

She added that one of the main motivations for youths to leave home was to be closer to their place of work or study. With the exception of those who live in Gozo and work in Malta, this factor does not apply here.

Youth studies professor Andrew Azzopardi said that apart from lack of affordability, priorities had changed, with youth more likely to forfeit their independence in order to pursue their studies or travel.

“Before, people were presented with one ‘template’ of how they were meant to live their lives, which was heavily influenced by the Church. This was to get married, buy a house and have children,” he said.

"These days though, adolescents are presented with many opportunities, much less dictated by the Church," he said.

The change had positive elements to it, with many having a better quality of life, since they had more flexibility on how they wanted to live, Azzopardi said.

The sandwich generation

However, one could not overlook the impact this trend was having on parents who had to carry the financial weight of this change, in terms of utility bills, food and the like.

Often the pressure on these parents was even more pronounced, since many had senior parents, as well as adult children at home, to take care of.

These parents, termed the ‘sandwich generation’ by sociologists, are in a situation where they feel stretched by the weight of having to respond to both, he pointed out.

“Since the family unit stays intact, there’s the tendency for adult children to continue calling their parents when something goes wrong, like the car breaking down. Coupled with having to see to their senior parents’ needs, like doctors’ appointments and the like, this can be a big strain.”