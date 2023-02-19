FM Theatre Productions will be staging the jukebox musical Mamma Mia! at the Mediterranean Conference Centre this month.

The musical was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and based on some of Abba’s best-loved songs, all of which were composed by ex-band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

FM produced the musical in April of 2018, and is producing the play again this year by popular demand.

West End actress Charlotte Gorton will be reprising her role as the feisty Donna, mother to the fun-loving Sophie played by Sarah Mercieca.

From left, Ray Calleja, Edward Mercieca and Mikhail Basmadjian play Donna's past lovers.

The cast includes Dorothy Bezzina, Pia Zammit, Mikhail Basmadjian, Ray Calleja, Edward Mercieca, Thomas Camilleri, Nicole Cassar and Hannah Spiteri, together with an all-singing and all-dancing ensemble.

Under the direction of Chris Gatt, Mamma Mia! promises to be a heart-warming spectacle that will get audiences singing along to the Abba songs they know and love with electrifying choreography by Francesco Nicodeme.

Mamma Mia! will be staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on February 24-26 with afternoon and evening performances. Tickets are available on showshappening.com.