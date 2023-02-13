Mamma Mia is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and based onsome of Abba’s best-loved songs, all of which were composed by ex-band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. FM Theatre Productions produced the musical in April of 2018, receiving rave reviews from critics as well as from the general public, is back by popular demand.

West End actress Charlotte Gorton will be reprising her role as the feisty Donna, mother to the fun-loving Sophie played by Sarah Mercieca with a stellar cast that includes Dorothy Bezzina, Pia Zammit, Mikhail Basmadjian, Ray Calleja, Edward Mercieca, Thomas Camilleri, Nicole Cassar and Hannah Spiteri, together with an all-singing and all-dancing ensemble.

Thomas Camilleri plays Sky opposite Sarah Mercieca's Sophie.

Set on a Greek island paradise on the eve of Sophie’s wedding, it is the hilarious yet poignant tale of this young girl’s quest to discover the identity of her father – a twist that brings three menfrom her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

But while the story is great fun, it is the show’s songs that have really captivated audience members year after year. They include Abba’s Super Trouper, Lay All Your Love on Me, Dancing Queen, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Take a Chance on Me, Thank You for the Music, Money, Money, Money, The Winner Takes It All, SOS and the title track, Mamma Mia, all of which will be played live by musical director Kris Spiteri and his band along with vocal coaching by Analise Cassar.

Under the direction of Chris Gatt, Mamma Mia promises to be a heartwarming spectacle that will get audiences singing along to the Abba songs they know and love with electrifying choreography by Francesco Nicodeme.

Mamma Mia will be staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre Friday, February 24, Saturday, February 25 afternoon and evening and Sunday, February 26 afternoon and evening.