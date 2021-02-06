Law firm Mamo TCV Advocates recently strengthened its financial crime compliance team with the arrival of Antonio Ghirlando, who joined the firm as a senior adviser.

Ghirlando is a seasoned compliance specialist with a specific focus on financial crime compliance, including the prevention of money laundering, countering the funding of terrorism, combatting proliferation finance, sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption, and fraud.

During his career, Ghirlando has worked with various licensed entities in both the financial and non-financial sectors as head of compliance, head of financial crime compliance, money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) and data protection officer (DPO).

He previously served as the legal and compliance manager within the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), where he was responsible for the section within the FIAU tasked with the monitoring of compliance of persons and entities subject to anti-money laundering obligations as well as the unit’s legal and international relations section.

In his new role at Mamo TCV, Ghirlando will be actively involved in the provision of real-time operational support, specialist advice, intuitive guidance and training to several businesses seeking to ensure ongoing compliance with their regulatory obligations. He will also serve as the group money laundering reporting officer (MLRO) as well as the compliance officer for the group entities authorised to act as trustees and company service providers.

In welcoming Ghirlando to the firm, managing partner Michael Psaila expressed his confidence that Ghirlando’s joining the firm will boost its already strong reputation in this growing and increasingly important practice area.