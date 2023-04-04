An 18-year old man is being held under arrest after having allegedly had sex with a 13-year old girl, initially consensually and later forced, in a derelict Zejtun property last Sarturday.

The girl, who slipped out of a care home for the night, later told her carers how she first had sex with the youth consensually but then resisted further attempts to engage in sexual activity.

The incident was reported to the police who investigated and arrested the suspect, Luca Agius.

On Tuesday, Agius was accused of engaging in sex with a minor under 16, non-consensual sexual acts with the girl and defilement.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis under circumstances denoting that the drug was not solely for personal use as well as supplying the drug to the girl.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

“Excess alcohol and drugs will get you nowhere,” warned presiding Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, urging him to reflect upon his actions.

Upon being told that the accused had been in jail a while ago, Magistrate Mifsud observed that the youth appeared to have “learnt nothing” from that experience.

Legal aid lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat did not request bail at arraignment stage and the accused was remanded in custody.

AG lawyers Sean Gabriel Azzopardi and Danika M Vella prosecuted together with inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Doriette Cuschieri.