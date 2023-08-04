A 20-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday after pleading not guilty to raping his step-siblings and sexually abusing his biological sister over the past seven years.

The man, whose name cannot be published by court order, was accused of regularly raping his stepbrother and stepsister in their Qala residence.

He was also accused of sexually abusing his biological sister who was still nine years old at the time.

Magistrate Simone Grech heard how the victims were still 10 and 11 at the time and he was 13 years old when the abuse started.

Sources close to the investigation said the police began probing the case when one of the siblings spilt the beans on the abuse.

The man denied raping his stepsister and stepbrother, now aged 16 and 17, participating in sexual activities with all three minors, defiling them and participating in sexual activities with them from such a tender age.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail and asked the court to issue a protection order in favour of the alleged victims.

Magistrate Grech issued the protection order and denied the request for bail on grounds that the alleged victims still had to testify in the proceedings.

The accused was remanded in custody.

Police inspector Joseph Busuttil, assisted by attorney general lawyer Darlene Grima, prosecuted.