A 22-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Siġġiewi on Monday morning.

The crash, on Triq Mons Mikiel Azzopardi, was reported at around 11.15am.

The man, from Siġġiewi, was a passenger in a Toyota Hi-Ace van driven by a 73-year-old man from Qrendi.

The van was involved in a crash with an Iveco truck driven by a 31-year-old Għaxaq man.

Police investigations are ongoing.