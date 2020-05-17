A man is expected to be arraigned in court on Sunday, charged with drug trafficking and possession.

The 22-year-old man had been under police observation for weeks.

He was on Sunday stopped by officers from the Drug Squad and the Rapid Intervention Unit while driving a car in Triq il-Baċir, Cospicua.

He was found carrying what the police suspect is heroin and cocaine. They were ready for trafficking. The police also found cash.

The man was arrested and taken to the police lockup at the General Headquarters.

An inquiry is being held.