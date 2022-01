A 23 year-old man is suffering from grievious injuries after he was involved in a car crash in Għargħur on Saturday.

The Rabat resident was driving a Hyundai Getz, which collided with a BMW X1, driven by a 41-year-old woman from Swieqi, the police said.

An ambulance and police were called to the scene, and the man is currently being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.