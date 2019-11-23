A 24-year-old man was grievously hurt when he was assaulted in Spencer Gardens in Marsa in the middle of the night, the police said in a statement.
The police said they received a call requesting their help on Ħamrun’s high street at around 1am. There, they found the injured 24-year-old, who lives in Marsa and comes from Somalia.
Initial investigations indicate that the man was attacked using a knife by a group of people in Spencer Gardens. The alleged attackers escaped following the attack.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. The police are searching for the suspects and investigating further.
