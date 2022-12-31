A 27-year-old was seriously injured on Saturday morning when he smashed his car into a rubble wall on the new Central Link road in Attard.

The man, who is from Attard, is believed to have lost control of the Renault Clio he was driving at around 2.15am.

Photos of the crash scene provided to Times of Malta showed that the black vehicle was impacted on all of its sides, ending up as a crumpled piece of metal.

An overhead image of the crash site provided by the police. Photo: Malta Police Force

Police and an emergency crew were called to the scene and the crash victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a serious nature.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the case.

A significant section of the car's front section was dislodged.