A man caught with child porn has been jailed for two years and placed under a treatment order after admitting to the crime.

The 34-year old unemployed Paola resident admitted to the charges after consulting his lawyer, who further informed the court that the man needed help for psychiatric problems.

The suggestion was seconded by the prosecution.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli declared him guilty and condemned him to a two-year effective jail term and placed him under a two-year treatment order to provide him with the necessary medical help.

The court finally ordered the destruction of the material seized by the police.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid counsel.