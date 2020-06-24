A 35-year-old man has died in a police cell, hours after he was arrested for being in suspected possession of drugs.

The police in a statement said the alarm was raised at 3.40am when the man was observed suffering a fit in a cell at police headquarters.

He was given immediate first aid and a medical team was called but the man passed away.

The man, a resident of Mtarfa, had been arrested at around 12.30am by two units of the Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) after his movements drew suspicion. He was searched and found to be in possession of a substance believed to be a drug.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is heading an inquiry.