A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Friday night after he was hit by a car in Swieqi.

The incident happened on Triq is-Sidra at around 11pm when the man was hit by a Hyundai Matrix being driven by a 47-year-old San Ġwann man, the police said in a brief statement.

The victim was given first-aid at the accident site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

A police investigation is under way.