A 35-year-old man from Xewkija was granted bail on Tuesday after he pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring an 87-year-old man.

The police said on Monday the victim, who is also from Xewkija, was hit with a firearm during an altercation with the 35-year-old.

The argument between the two men took place in Triq Tas-Salib in their home town. The older man suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment.

Both men were arrested.

The younger man was charged in front of Magistrate Paul Coppini on Tuesday. He was granted bail against a number of conditions. The magistrate also issued a protection order in favour of the 87-year-old.

Inspector B. C. Spiteri prosecuted.