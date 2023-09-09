A 37-year-old man today was seriously injured after he fell around one storey in a field in Qrendi, police said on Saturday.

The man was doing some work on the roof of a room before he fell.

The accident took place at around 1pm on Triq Wied iż-Żurrieq.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department members were called the site of the accident and the man was taken to Mater Dei hospital.

An inquiry into the case will be led by Magistrate Dr. Joe Mifsud LL.D. Police investigations are still ongoing.