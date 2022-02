A 41-year-old man was grievously injured on a construction site in Kalkara on Friday morning.

Police officers were called to the site, off Triq Santu Rokku, at around 11am.

The man, a Turkish national who lives in Gżira, fell a height measuring a storey and a half.

He was given first aid by the Civil Protection Department before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.