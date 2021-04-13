A 45-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic collision in Qormi.

The victim, who is from Libya and lives in Siġġiewi, was driving a Toyota Dyna truck on Mdina Road at 12.30pm when he was involved in a crash with a Peugeot Partner driven by a 44-year-old Żebbuġ man.

A medical team rushed the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. A police investigation is under way.