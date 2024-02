A 49-year-old man is in critical condition after falling from two metres high inside a Birżebbuġa residence on Saturday morning.

The man, who is an Indian national, fell at a home in Triq Salvatore Cachia Zammit at around 11.30am.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors are treating him for serious injuries.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also being investigated by the police.