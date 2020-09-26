A 49-year-old Żabbar man was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after he was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Żejtun.



The man lost control of an Opel Corsa as he was driving on Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at around 9am, the police said in a statement, and ended up smashing into

two parked cars, a Ford Fiesta and Nissan Qashqai.



He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is now receiving treatment.



District police are leading an investigation into the crash.

