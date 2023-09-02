A Birżebbuġa man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle into a wall on Tal-Barrani road.

The Żejtun crash was reported to the police at around 3.15am.

In a statement, the police said that the 50-year-old man was driving a Maruti Gypsy. A medical team took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil is leading an inquiry into the case, while police also conduct their own investigation.