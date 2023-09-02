A Birżebbuġa man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle into a wall on Tal-Barrani road.

The Żejtun crash was reported to the police at around 3.15am.

In a statement, the police said that the 50-year-old man was driving a Maruti Gypsy. A medical team took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil is leading an inquiry into the case, while police also conduct their own investigation.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.