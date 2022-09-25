A man died on Sunday during an accident involving his mechanical plough.

The police confirmed the tragedy, saying it took place in a field at Hal Far at 10.30am.

The man, 51 from Mqabba, died on site despite efforts by a medical team to save him.

People on the scene said it appeared that he had just completed work on his field and was heading home with his plough when the accident happened.

A magisterial inquiry is underway and the police are investigating.