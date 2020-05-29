A 56-year-old man has died at Mater Dei Hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The health authorities said on Friday that the man, who suffered several chronic conditions, was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 17.

He died overnight.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences and called on the public to adhere to the authorities recommendations to safeguard the most vulnerable.

Friday's death follows that of a 97-year-old man on Tuesday. He was the third patient at Karin Grech Hospital to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

So far there have been a total of eight patients with the virus at the hospital.

Malta's youngest coronavirus victim is 53-year-old heart surgeon and university lecturer Aaron Casha.

His death was announced on May 13, four days after being diagnosed with the vires. He too had serious underlying health issues.