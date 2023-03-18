A 57-year-old Italian man suffered grievous injuries in a motorcycle accident in Gozo on Saturday, the police said.

His passenger, an Italian woman, 57, was also injured lightly when their Kentoya Lion motorcycle, collided with a BMW 320D.

The accident took place in Triq l-Imġarr in Xewkija at 2.30pm.

A medical team was called to the site to assist.

A magisterial inquiry led by Simone Grech is underway, while police investigations continue.